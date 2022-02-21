Howard schools can be made healthier | READER COMMENTARY

Vikki Highsmith-Vernick claims that Howard County schools have become healthier because of healthier food in the cafeterias and vending machines, better health education and more physical education teachers (”Howard County is making students healthier,” Feb. 12). According to the student grapevine, this is not true. Much of the food still remains tasteless and stale. And the bathrooms are an important link to healthier schools? Still not odor-free and closed 50% of the time.
My recommendations are to add COVID-19 vaccination mandates to current vaccine attendance mandates for students and teachers and stockpiling the “free” N95 masks for use by students, teachers and staff when the next pandemic hits home. Instead of more PE teachers, there should be more bathroom monitors, student and teacher bathroom reviews and writing passes to the facilities to track users and reduce overcrowding. Ventilation detectors and toilet alerts hooked into the janitorial staff rooms would be a great addition, too.
Creating a department solely devoted to buying and serving better food might include daily student reviews of said food and facility inspections. And then there are the U.S. Army’s “Daily Dozen” exercises for starting each day in each classroom for every student and teacher.
B. Meyer, Elkridge
