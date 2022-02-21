Howard schools can be made healthier | READER COMMENTARY

My recommendations are to add COVID-19 vaccination mandates to current vaccine attendance mandates for students and teachers and stockpiling the “free” N95 masks for use by students, teachers and staff when the next pandemic hits home. Instead of more PE teachers, there should be more bathroom monitors, student and teacher bathroom reviews and writing passes to the facilities to track users and reduce overcrowding. Ventilation detectors and toilet alerts hooked into the janitorial staff rooms would be a great addition, too.