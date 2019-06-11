The last of 'Healthy Holly' (We can only hope)

Oh, good Lord, Healthy Holly is back in the news with ex-mayor Catherine Pugh’s attorney stating she delivered all the books she sold (“Ex-Baltimore Mayor Pugh fulfilled final ‘Healthy Holly’ deal, attorney says — but unclear where the books went,” June 11). Steve Silverman proudly announced that Ms. Pugh “has 100% performed her obligations under her agreement,” almost as if this makes everything all right in life.

But he missed the big point again that the books were not worth $100,000. They were sold under a cloud of political scandal, and nobody in the school system wanted the books. Some of the books, for which Ms. Pugh was paid, were not even written or published when the payment was made. What a great deal. Mr. Silverman said earlier his office is still looking to see if books were due to other buyers under deals Ms. Pugh previously struck with other organizations. Here is the key, Steve: If they paid the money, they should get the books or the money back.

But other Holly books are still missing as some organizations said they did not receive all the books they paid for. So does this absolve former Mayor Pugh from her sins of using political influence to sell her now famous “Healthy Holly” books? The answer is a big fat no, and she should also return most of the money to the buyers as the the inflated price was not worth the product delivered.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.