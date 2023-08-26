Healthy environment should be a constitutional right | READER COMMENTARY

Stagnant air coupled with smog outside the University of Maryland's Center for Global Sustainability in College Park, as a Code Red air quality alert was declared in the region this summer. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

We are grateful for The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial (”How to fight climate change — one state constitution at a time,” Aug. 24) explaining why a constitutional right to a healthful environment would be valuable for Maryland.

While the right to a healthful environment and a stable climate for both present and future generations should be non-negotiable, political exigencies can prevent even the most committed of politicians from fulfilling their promises or pursuing the goals they know are right. Sometimes, therefore, as the editorial states, when the political structure falters, “the power of the legal system may prove necessary” to ensure such protection.

A constitutional amendment enabling individuals to sue for that protection would be invaluable. More than a dozen states are now considering creating constitutional amendments for environmental rights. Maryland can be the next one to ratify this fundamental protection.

— Nina Beth Cardin, Baltimore

The writer is director of the Maryland Campaign for Environmental Human Rights.

