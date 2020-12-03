A good season to give thanks to medical professionals | READER COMMENTARY

Included among those who deserve special thanks are our nation’s physicians, nurses and other medical professionals. As we enter the holiday season, our health care heroes will be working harder than ever as COVID-19 infections are rapidly rising. While caring for the exploding volume of COVID patients, our health care professionals also are busy treating patients for the all the other health problems that require their expert attention such as new cancer diagnoses, heart disease and diabetes complications. Never before have we asked so much of our medical community. They are working day and night for us, putting their lives on the line.