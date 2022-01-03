Health secretary: Local health officers merit Sun’s praises | READER COMMENTARY

Despite unprecedented challenges, they have worked tirelessly — often seven days a week — to do their best to protect the lives of all Marylanders, often putting their own health and well-being on the line to do so. At the Maryland Department of Health, we have relied heavily on the skill, expertise and dedication of our health officers to help us fight COVID-19 by standing up testing centers, ramping up contact tracing, organizing vaccination clinics, educating the public about prevention protocols and much more. We could not have come as far as we have in battling this pandemic without their unwavering commitment and the experience that they bring to all of these endeavors.