Julia Cheek, a business owner from Texas who came to Maryland to make a case for increased access to testing, provided particularly compelling testimony about the challenges she faced when trying to diagnose a health issue of her own. Her experience led her to found EverlyWell, one of the companies that sells the types of home lab testing kits that can be accessed in Maryland starting today. Ms. Cheek’s experience wasn’t compelling for all the things that made it rare. Rather, it was compelling for all the things that made it commonplace: the waiting rooms, the hand wringing while you wait for someone to call you with your results days or weeks later and bills that can be difficult to predict.