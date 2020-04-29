Health insurers should drop co-pays for COVID-19 patients | READER COMMENTARY

COVID-19 is dramatically impacting families across the country. To that end, Consumers for Quality Care recently sent a letter to America’s Health Insurance Plans, the national association for health care insurers, urging all insurers to waive patient cost-sharing for medical costs related to coronavirus testing and treatment. CQC-Ipsos research shows that 66% of consumers are concerned with predicting how much they will have to pay for health care when they need it. With countless Americans across the country, including here in Maryland contracting COVID-19, insurers must be there for patients during this unprecedented time. By eliminating cost-sharing for patients, we can ensure struggling Americans aren’t afraid to seek treatment for fear of financial ruin.