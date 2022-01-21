Sign up for health insurance through February | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Health Connection and Gov. Larry Hogan have taken a great step by extending the deadline for open enrollment in health insurance until Feb. 28, giving more people the opportunity to learn about available options and sign up for coverage (”Still need health insurance? Maryland’s health exchange has extended enrollment,” Jan. 18).
We are thrilled that so many people have already enrolled in affordable coverage during this year’s open enrollment period and we urge anyone who lacks insurance to go to marylandhealthconnection.gov, explore options and sign up for coverage before the new deadline.
New federal and state subsidies make coverage extremely affordable, especially for young adults ages 18 to 34. Thanks to the Maryland General Assembly and especially lead sponsors Sen. Brian Feldman and Del. Ken Kerr, young people may be able to get health coverage for as little as one dollar per month depending on factors like household size and income level.
We also offer special thanks to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other local leaders who made it a priority to promote the kickoff of the open enrollment period last fall and everyone across the state who has helped to spread the word. Together, we will continue to help more and more Marylanders get health insurance and the peace of mind that comes with it.
Vincent DeMarco, Baltimore
The writer is president of the Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition.
