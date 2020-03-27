Getting health insurance as simple as checking a box on a Maryland tax return | READER COMMENTARY

A recent Sun editorial rightly highlighted the special open enrollment period now taking place to help people get health insurance during our battle with the coronavirus outbreak (“Coronavirus prompts special health insurance enrollment period. If you don’t have coverage, now is the time to get it,” March 25). We salute the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and Gov. Larry Hogan for acting decisively to give uninsured Marylanders the chance to sign up for free or affordable insurance.
We are in a tough public health fight, and it’s vital that all Marylanders have insurance so they can get the care they need in the weeks and months ahead.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and the Maryland Comptroller’s office have also led the implementation of another smart effort, the Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program which allows uninsured Marylanders to start the insurance enrollment process by simply checking a box on their state income tax return. Thousands of Marylanders have already checked the box to get started.
With these parallel efforts, the Exchange is doing great work to make our state healthier. Marylanders should act now to learn about their options for health insurance by visiting the Maryland Health Connection at www.marylandhealthconnection.gov.
Stephanie Klapper, Baltimore
The writer is deputy director of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative.
