Medicare for all can begin to chip away at health care disparities | READER COMMENTARY

The Medicare for All legislation before Congress would provide comprehensive health care coverage for everyone in the United States from birth to death. Coverage would not be linked to employment status or income. If someone became unemployed, had their hours cut or changed jobs, they would still be insured. Just this week, 66,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment benefits. Nationally, an estimated 27 million people could lose their employer-sponsored health care coverage, and for many of them that loss might be permanent. Medicare for All also eliminates deductibles and co-payments which have been a financial barrier to obtaining needed services.