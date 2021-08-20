The inconvenient truths of unvaccinated Maryland health care workers | READER COMMENTARY

First, you are not protected by the vaccine for at least three weeks after your first dose at which time you have partial protection. You should submit to regular testing until you can be regarded as protected. Second, if you refuse the vaccine and you test positive in mandated testing, undoubtedly with the highly contagious delta variant, you will have to quarantine at home and everyone you have been in recent contact within your health care setting (potentially hundreds) should be notified to quarantine until they have been tested and declared uninfected.