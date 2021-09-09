xml:space="preserve">
‘Medicare for All’ is best solution to health care woes | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 09, 2021 2:09 PM
In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, the U.S. Medicare Handbook is photographed in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
While U.S. Reps. Anthony Brown and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland should be applauded for seeking to reduce prescription drug prices through H.R. 3, (“Congress must act to lower prescription drug prices,” Sept. 7), they also know that there is a comprehensive solution to our costly and dysfunctional health care system: improved “Medicare for All”.

Both representatives are co-sponsors of the Medicare for All Act (H.R. 1976), which would guarantee every American affordable, quality and appropriate health care from cradle to grave. Deductibles, co-payments and out-of-pocket expenses would be eliminated. Drug prices would be negotiated between the government and the drug manufacturers.

The proposed “American Families Act” incorporates H.R. 3 and seeks to add dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare, control out-of-pocket expenses and reduce the eligibility age to enroll in Medicare. These are impactful reforms worthy of enactment, but we should never lose sight that only the enactment of Medicare for All will provide the systemic health care reform that we all desire and deserve.

Richard Bruning, Baltimore

