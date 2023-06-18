Medical care should be available to all | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A population as large as College Park is about to lose its Medicaid coverage (“Nearly 35,000 Marylanders kicked off Medicaid due to procedural reasons, losing eligibility,” June 12). When the post-pandemic unwinding of Medicaid is finished, an estimated 80,000 Marylanders will lose coverage. That’s a population equivalent to that of Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. It does not have to be this way. The United States can ensure that every American has affordable health care coverage by passing Medicare for All.

Under that legislation now before Congress, every American would be guaranteed continuous coverage from birth to death for all medically necessary services regardless of employment status, income, pre-existing conditions or where they live. Barriers to coverage such as copayments, premiums and deductibles would be eliminated. Because everyone would be in the same plan, duplicative, profit-driven plans would end, greatly reducing administrative costs and simplifying enrollment. People would be able to choose their providers and hospitals. Physicians for a National Health Program states that 95% of all households would save money under this program.

State officials are trying to limit the damage caused by disenrollment. Maryland’s delegation to Congress needs to do the same and back Medicare for All.

— Richard Bruning, Baltimore

