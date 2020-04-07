How do you get caught flat-footed in a pandemic? By running health care like a business | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Richard Bruno, site medical director at Chase Brexton Health Care in Mt. Vernon, wears a colorful cloth mask over his N95 respirator. His wife, Mary Bruno, is making them for him and members of his staff to boost morale. Bruno is in the door way of one of the COVIC-19 testing tents near the entrance to the building. This tent, one of several set up by IronMark, sits in front of an old teller's cage from the building's former owner, Monumental Life Insurance Company. March 27, 2020.(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)