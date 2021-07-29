Home care aides merit higher pay | READER COMMENTARY

Considering the increasing demand for home health services, it is unfortunate that staffing shortages are plaguing the home care industry (“Home care becomes harder to find,” July 27). Although the reasons for this are probably multifaceted, including recent immigration restrictions, low wages along with inadequate benefits are undoubtedly a major driver.
In Maryland in 2021, the average annual salary of a home health aide is $26,784, just slightly above the $26,500 poverty line for a household of four persons. Considering the low wages, difficult and often dangerous work, and increased availability of higher paying options, it is no wonder that staffing shortages exist.
Solving this problem will probably require a fundamental restructuring of how home care services are organized and supported in the U.S., allowing home health aides to receive reasonable compensation for the valuable services they provide.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.