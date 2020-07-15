Misleading headline does article a disservice I READER COMMENTARY

I enjoyed John A. Ralph’s column (“Why Christians support Trump,” July 6), but the headline disserves the piece. I was expecting a defense of evangelical Christian support for President Trump. Instead, there was brief mention of why some Roman Catholics might support him, but the argument of the column explained why one Catholic, Mr. Ralph, does not. A better headline, faithful to the column and engaging for the reader, could have built on Mr. Ralph’s conclusion — “Jesus in a MAGA hat? Really?”