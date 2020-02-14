Look also at the two school’s capital budget. According to recent testimony by Morgan’s president, Morgan’s capital budget for new buildings for 2018 alone was $833 million. By comparison, Towson’s capital budget for the next four years, through 2024, is $162.7 million. That’s 20% of Morgan’s capital budget over four years, compared to what Morgan received from the state in one year. Which is underfunded? And if you have any doubt, drive by Morgan and see all the new buildings.