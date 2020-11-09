Investing in research for America’s HBCUs would narrow gap | READER COMMENTARY

The current rash of police killings of Black men has led to demonstrations across America, and that, coupled with the disparate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color, have it made all too clear that there is a gap between two Americas. Morgan State University President David Wilson’s call for increased investment in America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities will go a long way toward addressing the gap (“Morgan president: No Black institutions are among the top research universities; here’s why that must change,” Nov 5). The departments of Energy‚ Defense, Housing and Urban Development, the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health are agencies that have an impact on us all, but that impact is not the same.