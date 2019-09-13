HBCUs embroiled in a lawsuit with the state blocked other universities from creating programs

The complaints of Maryland’s historically black colleges about their treatment compared to other Maryland colleges do not mention the occasions when they prevented other Maryland colleges from creating programs (“HBCU proposal to end lawsuit was a good faith move. Now what is Hogan going to do?” Sept. 11). As one example, when the University of Maryland Baltimore County opened an engineering school in the 1980s, Morgan State prevented the inclusion of an electrical engineering program because it already had one. UMBC responded by developing new programs that did not exist at that time at the historically black colleges, including a computer engineering program and an applied sociology program in health and aging.