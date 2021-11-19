Cheers to law firm’s $12.5M HBCU donation | READER COMMENTARY

In this March 24, 2021 file photo, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, third from left, points up while standing with the presidents of Maryland's four historically Black colleges and universities after a bill signing ceremony in Bowie. Maryland officials announced weeks earlier that they had finalized the settlement with attorneys to end a 15-year-old federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state’s four HBCUs. On Nov. 18, 2021, plaintiff's lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis announced they are donating $12.5 million in legal fees to the schools. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File) (Brian Witte/AP)