Cheers to law firm’s $12.5M HBCU donation | READER COMMENTARY

As a proud, successful graduate of Morgan State University, one of Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), I wish to thank and give kudos to the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis for its generous, totally unselfish donation of its 15-year settlement fee of $12.5 million to selected HBCUs and non-profits (”Law firm that won settlement in Maryland HBCU case is donating $12.5M in fees,” Nov. 18).
This settlement will serve to provide funding to the college education of many minority students. Noteworthy is the fact that minority students attending HBCUs have increased levels of engagement, more interactions with faculty and greater environment with faculty-reserved projects. Also duly noted, HBCUs have a history of providing a greater wealth of services than their predominantly white university counterparts, thus ensuring a higher graduation rate among minority students.
Ron Owens, Baltimore
