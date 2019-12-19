Hallie Miller’s comprehensive and well-written report describing the Weinberg Foundation’s dilapidated and perhaps unrestorable Na’alehu movie theater in Hawaii describes a loss to American history (“Historic Hawaii theater has link to Baltimore,” Dec. 13).
When historians of the future look back at our 20th century, much will be learned from our films and from the Art Deco theaters of that time. Baltimore moviegoers are fortunate that theaters like The Senator and The Charles have been restored and are still very popular, often showing revival films that tell so much about us, who we were and what we liked.
The loss of any theater — its architecture, its connection to its patrons and the stories portrayed on its screen — is history lost.
Alan Shecter, Towson
