Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16. The wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Instead of giving $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, give them $34 billion. Then give Hawaii the other $6 billion they are estimated to need to recover from the recent fires (”Survivors of Maui fires face power cuts and poor cell service as teams work to find and ID the dead,” Aug. 16).

— Peter Goldmann, Pikesville

