Internet hate speech should not be protected | READER COMMENTARY

A crowd gathers as police investigate a shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022. File. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) (Joshua Bessex/AP)

An unregulated internet has the power to become an evil thing. The murders in Buffalo, New York, this week are simply one of far too many examples (”Replacement theory, a fringe belief fostered online, has been refashioned by the GOP,” May 16).

Free speech is one thing and should forever be protected. However, hate speech should not and cannot be allowed on any social media platform without consequences.

— S. R. Coar, Havre de Grace

