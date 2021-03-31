Can we reduce hate before it turns into a crime? | READER COMMENTARY

I was struck by the fact that the government’s response to the increase in hate crimes is law enforcement (”We must go deeper than our differences to heal our nation,” March 26). It does not appear that we have methods at our disposal to reduce or stop the development of hate before hate crimes are committed. We wait until there are hate crimes and then punish those we catch. Does that work?
I am not against enforcing hate crime laws, but do we have anything in our arsenal for reducing hate and preventing hate crimes? It seems we do not. Some thought should go into how to do reduce hate and subsequent crimes.
Ted Buxton, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.