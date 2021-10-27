Kamala Harris can campaign for whomever she likes | READER COMMENTARY

The entire premise of the commentary by Cal Thomas is false and should not have been published or should have been published with a disclaimer (”Vice President Kamala Harris violated the Hatch Act,” Oct. 22).
Vice presidents (and presidents) are not subject to the Hatch Act. A simple internet search would have revealed this fact to Mr. Thomas, including reference to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.
Mr. Thomas’ allegation is at best grossly negligent and at worst made with malice aforethought. Vice President Kamala Harris is entitled to campaign for Terry McAuliffe or any other candidate she chooses, just as her predecessors (including Vice President Mike Pence) have done.
Mr. Thomas, however, should not be allowed to publish columns in The Baltimore Sun that are based on demonstrably false premises and certainly not without those falsehoods being identified contemporaneously by the newspaper.
Michael Wentworth, Baltimore
