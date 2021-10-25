xml:space="preserve">
Cal Thomas once again proves he knows nothing | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 25, 2021 12:58 PM
Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as President Joe Biden speaks during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press).
It’s wonderful that The Baltimore Sun publishes commentaries all along the political spectrum, including from thoughtful conservatives such as Jonah Goldberg. But can you please stick to those who know at least the minimal facts?

Cal Thomas goes on and on about Vice President Kamala Harris violating the Hatch Act because of her comments regarding the Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia (“Harris violated the Hatch Act, and must be held responsible” Oct. 22). A few seconds on Google reveals that the Hatch Act does not apply to either the president or the vice president.

Once again, Mr. Thomas provides a whole column of “sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Paul Konka, Phoenix

