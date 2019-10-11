How much more time does the city police department need (“City police department deserves criticism - and time to make fixes,” Oct. 9)? It is almost three years to the day that former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis wrote an op-ed on these pages starting with the words, “The Baltimore Police Department is in the midst of serious reform efforts not unlike those being considered or implemented in police departments across the nation.”
Since that commentary was published on Oct. 24, 2016, there have been 978 murders in Baltimore. Over 200 of those murders were on Commissioner Michael Harrison’s watch. Are we supposed to wait until another thousand citizens are killed before the police department enacts its reforms?
Commissioner Harrison became commissioner on March 12, not commissioner in training. He came to Baltimore knowing full-well the challenges that would face him. It’s time to deliver results.
John McDaniel, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.