Kamala Harris a smart choice for vice president | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t vote based on a candidate’s skin color or gender, but I do appreciate that the Democratic Party looks like the America it represents. Eight years as California’s attorney general and four years as a senator have given Senator Harris ample experience to draw on while she serves as vice president. She’s within the mainline of the Democratic party, and she will continue to fight for our rights as citizens, for health care for the uninsured and to help restore America’s place in the world.