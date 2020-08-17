Kamala Harris a smart choice for vice president | READER COMMENTARY

There are many aspects about today’s politics to be depressed about, but for what it is worth, I believe that Joe Biden made an excellent choice in choosing Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential nominee (”Kamala Harris: historic, tested, measured,” Aug. 12).
I don’t vote based on a candidate’s skin color or gender, but I do appreciate that the Democratic Party looks like the America it represents. Eight years as California’s attorney general and four years as a senator have given Senator Harris ample experience to draw on while she serves as vice president. She’s within the mainline of the Democratic party, and she will continue to fight for our rights as citizens, for health care for the uninsured and to help restore America’s place in the world.
She’s a well-qualified woman and I am looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket in November.
Chris Nutt, Baltimore
