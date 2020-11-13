Rejoice at the groundbreaking achievement of Kamala Harris | READER COMMENTARY

As a Scottish-American who grew up way on the wrong side of the tracks, I have always been fond of the Scottish proverb: “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.” As one who once worked in the White House for two Republican presidents (Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush), I find it especially appropriate now.
For most Republicans and all Donald Trump supporters, if wishes were horses, the president would be riding back to victory. But they aren’t, and he isn’t.
As I learned living in cars as a child, at a certain point, you shove the wishes and whines aside, and accept and deal with the reality of the moment. The reality for Republicans and Trump supporters is that Joe Biden will soon be sworn in as the next president of the United States and, more importantly — at least in terms of U.S. history — that Sen. Kamala Harris will soon become vice president (“Vice President Kamala Harris: a historic moment,” Nov. 8).
Partisanship and any political anger aside, our nation should openly and proudly rejoice in the election of the first female vice president of the United States of America. But for the “Good Old Boy” White House club, it should have happened years ago.
With this historic new reality, I can’t help but think of the countless young girls, women, people of color and the disenfranchised in general who are now beaming with pride at the prospect of the very first American woman of color about to be sworn-in as vice president.
In some ways, “Only in America” has become a tired cliché, but its truth and value has been proven yet again. In so many other nations around the world, the leadership is either preordained or comes from the ruling class. Only in America can Kamala Harris, a biracial woman from humble means, beat the odds to become vice president-elect and the future standard-bearer of her party.
This is a fact that — because of my childhood — may mean a great deal more to me than other Republicans, conservatives or libertarians. As a white child, I did grow up in abject poverty and was homeless often. By the time I was 17 years of age, we had been evicted from 34 homes. Often, this meant being evicted from one poor African-American and minority neighborhood or project into the next.
But the silver lining for me was that as that young boy, I was blessed to learn that Black and minority America was truly a great America. As that child, I especially got to witness the very personification of heroism in the faces and actions of single African-American mothers who worked two or three jobs at a time and sacrificed their own happiness to provide for their children. These women became my earliest and most enduring role models.
At least for me, it is impossible to have that actual life experience and not put aside any and all political differences to congratulate Senator Harris on such a momentous and historical achievement, one that is truly is lifting tens of millions of disenfranchised Americans.
There will be plenty of opportunities to come to argue politics, ideology and policy. Now is the time to celebrate the ascension of Kamala Harris into American history.
She is the first. It is a very big deal. And must be recognized as such.
Douglas MacKinnon, Boca Raton, Florida
The writer is a former White House and Pentagon official and author of the book “Chris Moose – The Girl Moose Who Fought Discrimination, Broke Barriers, and Improved Christmas.”
