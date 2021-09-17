Civility is one thing, treason is another | READER COMMENTARY

Your recent editorial on civility noted that a 35-year-old Howard County man was sentenced to jail for “threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (who) supported Republican efforts to overturn the last presidential election in favor of [Donald] Trump” (”Changing the world (and public education) begins with civil discourse,” Sept. 13).
Of course, that man had no right to threaten Mr. Harris, or anyone for that matter. “As the judge observed, such behavior is ‘totally unacceptable in a civilized society.’”
You missed a crucial point. Until now, working to overthrow a verified election for president of the United States would have been totally unacceptable in a civil society. Coupled with the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, and former President Trump turning one of the dead perpetrators into a martyr, we have totally lost our way as a civilized society.
You, and the judge should be talking more about what Mr. Harris, Mr. Trump and others did as treason. Let’s put them on trial and carry out the traditional process and punishments with appropriate civility.
Frank Fletcher, Baltimore
