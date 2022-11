U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is seen in this Aug. 23, 2021 file photograph discussing an infrastructure bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Harris defeated Democrat Heather R. Mizeur and two third-party candidates in his reelection race for Maryland's 1st Congressional District seat on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File) (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP)

To the other residents of Maryland and to the majority of citizens of the United States, I would like to apologize, on behalf of the saner voters in my district, for imposing Andy Harris on you yet again. (“U.S. Rep. Andy Harris defeats Democrat Heather Mizeur in congressional race; Democratic Rep. David Trone narrowly trails as GOP seeks to flip seat,” Nov. 9)

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

