It’s not often that we read a commentary in The Baltimore Sun that is blatantly sexist or racist, but the op-ed, “Being black hurt Kamala Harris’ presidential bid” (Dec. 9), hit the mark on both counts. In spite of equal opportunity federal employment laws that have stood for many years, it is hard to believe that Debbie Hines, a former Maryland assistant attorney general, would write: “Black women know that we must work twice as hard and be twice as good as a white man to get half as much.”