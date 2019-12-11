It’s not often that we read a commentary in The Baltimore Sun that is blatantly sexist or racist, but the op-ed, “Being black hurt Kamala Harris’ presidential bid” (Dec. 9), hit the mark on both counts. In spite of equal opportunity federal employment laws that have stood for many years, it is hard to believe that Debbie Hines, a former Maryland assistant attorney general, would write: “Black women know that we must work twice as hard and be twice as good as a white man to get half as much.”
Perhaps it will dawn on Ms. Hines that in the more enlightened thinking of 2020 that the president of the United States represents all Americans, not just those in her preferential class that is biased by their gender and their race.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Fla.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.