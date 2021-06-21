Harris owes Capitol police a big thank you | READER COMMENTARY

What part of “I lived to tell it” doesn’t Rep. Andy Harris understand (”The insurrection was an insurrection: Why is that so difficult for Andy Harris to understand?” June 17)?
Weren’t members of the U.S. House of Representatives left unscathed after an armed mob breached the Capitol? Yet Mr. Harris has decided that demonstrating his gratitude to the U.S. Capitol police for their sacrifices on Jan. 6 is not worth the effort.
I suspect that Representative Harris lacks the basic humanity to speak for his congressional district if “thank” and “you” are not part of his vocabulary.
Linda Schwartz, Baltimore
