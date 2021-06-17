xml:space="preserve">
Andy Harris fits the definition of hypocrite | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 17, 2021 5:38 PM
The U.S. Capitol is seen under dark skies in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as barriers remain six months after the Jan. 6 attack. A recent Senate report examining security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol blames missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy for the deadly siege. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
As a resident of Maryland’s 1st congressional district, I am routinely appalled by the actions of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, but his recent vote to deny medals for the Capitol police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is too much (”Maryland Rep. Harris says he voted against honoring Jan. 6 officers because bill says there was an ‘insurrection,’” June 16).

The congressman has run on the platform of “Back the Blue,” so his vote is hypocritical even for him. His hypocrisy needs to be exposed and Mr. Harris and the rest of the supporters of the insurrection need to be removed from Congress. They are a clear and present danger to our government and the rule of law.

Paul Edwards, Fallston

