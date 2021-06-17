Andy Harris fits the definition of hypocrite | READER COMMENTARY

As a resident of Maryland’s 1st congressional district, I am routinely appalled by the actions of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, but his recent vote to deny medals for the Capitol police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is too much (”Maryland Rep. Harris says he voted against honoring Jan. 6 officers because bill says there was an ‘insurrection,’” June 16).
The congressman has run on the platform of “Back the Blue,” so his vote is hypocritical even for him. His hypocrisy needs to be exposed and Mr. Harris and the rest of the supporters of the insurrection need to be removed from Congress. They are a clear and present danger to our government and the rule of law.
Paul Edwards, Fallston
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.