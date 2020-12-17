Harris has shamefully violated his oath of office | READER COMMENTARY

It must be remembered that Rep. Andy Harris, a Marylander and my representative in Congress, supported the Texas lawsuit to overturn the will of the voters in four key battleground states (”Andy Harris is a disgrace,” Dec. 14). Fortunately, the court concluded Texas had no standing to bring the suit regarding other states’ election results.
But Maryland’s man on the Eastern Shore signed up and displayed his willingness to subvert the free, fair and certified elections in four states. If the plaintiffs had prevailed, the result would have handed the presidency to Donald Trump for four more years. But that is all Mr. Harris, one of many of Mr. Trump’s sycophants, wanted. He did not care about the voters or votes.
This baneful episode is not about local politics in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. This was a national test of character and faith in the U.S. Constitution, a test that Andy Harris failed miserably. How could he and others in Congress place Mr. Trump above the rule of law? It is a stain that will last forever.
In his brief to the court, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote that the Supreme Court must not permit “this seditious abuse of the judicial process.” That is what Andy Harris and more than 100 GOP members of the House signed up to do: use the courts to overturn the lawful will of the people. It was a despicable attack on our democracy.
By his actions, Mr. Harris has forsaken his oath to the Constitution. He does not deserve to represent the great state of Maryland.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
