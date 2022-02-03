Sun judges GOP congressman more skeptically | READER COMMENTARY

An above-the-fold headline regarding campaign fundraising by Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur reads, “GOP’s Harris could face well-financed Democrat” (Feb. 2).
I don’t recall seeing anything similar a couple of years ago that said, “Dem’s Mfume could face well-financed Republican.” I wonder why (”Maryland’s Klacik raised whopping $6.4 million after Trump shared viral ad; Mfume warns seat is ‘not for sale,’” Oct. 16, 2020)?
Allison McCord, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.