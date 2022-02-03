xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Sun judges GOP congressman more skeptically | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 03, 2022 4:32 PM
Maryland Del. Heather Mizeur and Attorney General Doug Gansler embrace after the gubernatorial debate in 2014. File. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun).
An above-the-fold headline regarding campaign fundraising by Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur reads, “GOP’s Harris could face well-financed Democrat” (Feb. 2).

I don’t recall seeing anything similar a couple of years ago that said, “Dem’s Mfume could face well-financed Republican.” I wonder why (”Maryland’s Klacik raised whopping $6.4 million after Trump shared viral ad; Mfume warns seat is ‘not for sale,’” Oct. 16, 2020)?

Allison McCord, Bel Air

