Andy Harris has failed his duties as a doctor | READER COMMENTARY

On a related subject, the recent announcements that some of our local sports heroes have come down with the COVID virus — one for the second time — and have been banned from playing and practicing for a period, and their perceived failure to be vaccinated raises several questions: If those players have been vaccinated, why would they be reluctant to disclose that fact? If they haven’t been vaccinated, why not? I would think that getting the virus once would be enough to change one’s mind about getting vaccinated.