Andy Harris has failed his duties as a doctor | READER COMMENTARY

In reference to Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Unethical and irresponsible: Harris stokes fears of the vaccine” (July 28), I can’t be in more agreement. In fact, I think that the actions of Rep. Andy Harris in opposition to mandating vaccinations for college students in Maryland should be brought to the attention of MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, the statewide professional association that advocates on behalf of physicians.
Dr. (and I use the term loosely) Harris is abdicating his responsibility to provide factual information regarding the use of the vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus and, in fact, is violating a main tenet of his profession which is, “first, do no harm.” As Mr. Rodricks stated in his column, Dr. Harris has “irresponsibly and unethically chosen to stoke fears of the vaccine instead of relieving them with the wise perspective of a Johns Hopkins educated physician.”
Has Dr. Harris decided that his other job, representing Maryland’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and his desire to remain the only Republican member of the state’s congressional delegation, clouded his judgment? If that’s the case, he should relinquish his medical license and concentrate on what’s best for America. Oh, that’s right, he consistently votes against things that might benefit his constituents, from efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay to his current stance discouraging people from getting vaccinated. If recall were an option, he would be a prime target.
On a related subject, the recent announcements that some of our local sports heroes have come down with the COVID virus — one for the second time — and have been banned from playing and practicing for a period, and their perceived failure to be vaccinated raises several questions: If those players have been vaccinated, why would they be reluctant to disclose that fact? If they haven’t been vaccinated, why not? I would think that getting the virus once would be enough to change one’s mind about getting vaccinated.
Lastly, why are the sports leagues, on all levels of professional and amateur athletics, not requiring all players coaches and any other staff members who come in contact regularly with any of the above, to be fully vaccinated? I would recommend for amateurs: No shot, no play. For the professionals: No shot, no play and no pay.
Bill Kennedy, Taneytown
