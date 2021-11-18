Investigation of congressman’s medical practice is warranted | READER COMMENTARY

Similarly, investigation is needed for Dr. Harris’s public statements on COVID-19, particularly statements and medical advice that may be alternative to what persons trained in public health have advised. Why? As an anesthesiologist, Dr. Harris has no-to-little training in infectious diseases, epidemiology or the practices of public health. His statements may be within the scope of a politician, but for a physician, they represent medical practice beyond his specialization, experience or training. Physicians have a duty to keep medical advice within their scope of practice and expertise.