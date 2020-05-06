xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Does Andy Harris support freeloading or liberty? He appears to now favor both. | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 06, 2020 3:21 PM
Rep. Andy Harris (R-1, Md.) during a sometimes contentious town hall meeting at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company last December.
Rep. Andy Harris (R-1, Md.) during a sometimes contentious town hall meeting at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company last December.(Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Two of the most foundational tenets of political conservatism in America are personal liberty and abhorrence of freeloading. These tenets are mutually exclusive when it comes to reversing COVID-19 restrictions, as advocated by Rep. Andy Harris (“Rep. Harris turns back on medicine and district to challenge Larry Hogan’s pandemic leadership," May 5).

One could argue to let those who want to congregate and ignore precautions exercise their personal liberty and accept the consequences. But when they get sick and demand public resources, their exercise of liberty burdens all of us. It is a kind of freeloading. Mr. Harris knows this but finds it politically advantageous to follow the Donald Trump formula of simplistic demagogy.

Advertisement

Charles Spivak, Cockeysville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement