Does Andy Harris support freeloading or liberty? He appears to now favor both. | READER COMMENTARY

Two of the most foundational tenets of political conservatism in America are personal liberty and abhorrence of freeloading. These tenets are mutually exclusive when it comes to reversing COVID-19 restrictions, as advocated by Rep. Andy Harris (“Rep. Harris turns back on medicine and district to challenge Larry Hogan’s pandemic leadership," May 5).
One could argue to let those who want to congregate and ignore precautions exercise their personal liberty and accept the consequences. But when they get sick and demand public resources, their exercise of liberty burdens all of us. It is a kind of freeloading. Mr. Harris knows this but finds it politically advantageous to follow the Donald Trump formula of simplistic demagogy.
Charles Spivak, Cockeysville
