Harris is a drag on Biden | READER COMMENTARY

Perhaps Joe Biden’s approval rating as a candidate for president would improve if he allowed the Democratic National Convention to choose his running mate (”How Democrats learned to cast aside reservations and embrace Biden 2024,” April 24).

The fact that Vice President Kamala Harris has not proved her leadership ability worries voters about her stepping up in an emergency.

— Ann Clapp, Baltimore

