Having Andy Harris as your congressman hurts | READER COMMENTARY

I regularly read Dan Rodricks’ column, and agree with most everything he writes. I especially like it when he points out the many shortcomings of Rep. Andy Harris, as he is always spot on.
His latest column on the hypocrisy of Mr. Harris (”Andy Harris, Hall of Fame Hypocrite, ‘votes no and takes the dough,’” Jan. 27) was perfection until I got to last paragraph. This voter in Maryland’s 1st District has never voted to send him back to Congress. Please don’t include me in his followers. I need an anesthesiologist to help me get through the pain of his being my representative.
Tracy Moore, Forest Hill
