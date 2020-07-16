A statue for Harriet Tubman at Penn Station just makes sense | READER COMMENTARY

Now that statues are coming and going (“Christopher Columbus statue near Little Italy brought down, tossed into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor,” July 4), let’s put a statue of Harriet Tubman at the Pennsylvania Train Station in Baltimore. Tubman brought many slaves to freedom through Baltimore on the Underground Railroad. She risked her life and broke the immoral laws of the times for godly purpose. The current statue can be moved to the grassy median on I-83 North above the beltway, where everyone could see the statue for miles in either direction. Its height and overall size demands an open space. And Harriet Tubman would speak to people coming and going on the railroad.