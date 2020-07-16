xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

A statue for Harriet Tubman at Penn Station just makes sense | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 16, 2020 3:59 PM
Train riders walk past thousands of marchers as they prepare to go peacefully from Pennsylvania Station to Baltimore City Hall.
Train riders walk past thousands of marchers as they prepare to go peacefully from Pennsylvania Station to Baltimore City Hall. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun)

Now that statues are coming and going (“Christopher Columbus statue near Little Italy brought down, tossed into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor,” July 4), let’s put a statue of Harriet Tubman at the Pennsylvania Train Station in Baltimore. Tubman brought many slaves to freedom through Baltimore on the Underground Railroad. She risked her life and broke the immoral laws of the times for godly purpose. The current statue can be moved to the grassy median on I-83 North above the beltway, where everyone could see the statue for miles in either direction. Its height and overall size demands an open space. And Harriet Tubman would speak to people coming and going on the railroad.

Signe Lauren, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement