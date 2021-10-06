Positive news about Baltimore deserves attention | READER COMMENTARY

What a pleasure to pick up The Baltimore Sun and read two very positive stories (”‘Development without displacement’: How Parity seeks to preserve and grow homeownership in West Baltimore,” Oct. 1). I’m an admirer of Bree Jones and applaud the work she leads in Harlem Park.
From a distance, I know about the development of Johnston Square. Thank you for featuring the very positive changes that are occurring in two Baltimore communities.
Susan Talbott, Baltimore
