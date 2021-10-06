xml:space="preserve">
Positive news about Baltimore deserves attention | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 06, 2021 7:23 AM
Regina Hammond, executive director of Rebuild Johnston Square Neighborhood Organization cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening in July of Greenmount & Chase, an affordable housing community with 60 units. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
What a pleasure to pick up The Baltimore Sun and read two very positive stories (”‘Development without displacement’: How Parity seeks to preserve and grow homeownership in West Baltimore,” Oct. 1). I’m an admirer of Bree Jones and applaud the work she leads in Harlem Park.

From a distance, I know about the development of Johnston Square. Thank you for featuring the very positive changes that are occurring in two Baltimore communities.

Susan Talbott, Baltimore

