Help: Harford school system is putting me at risk. | READER COMMENTARY

As anyone who has tried to hold meetings virtually knows, it is often nearly impossible to make yourself understood. So what are we doing? Why are we being forced to accept this risk? The simple answer is that Harford County Public Schools decided to have learning centers for the students whose parents didn’t want them to stay at home. So far, they have struggled to find staff willing to go into the schools to act as daycare providers for the students, and as a result are unable to live up to the promises that were made. Clearly, someone realized that the system could save the money being spent on these providers and still keep the promise made to run the learning centers by having the teachers come back to the building.