Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly made smart school board picks | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County Councilman Dion Guthrie, left, talks with County Executive Bob Cassilly as he arrives to speak about the upcoming budget during the Harford County Board of Education meeting Monday, January 23, 2023. (Matt Button/The Aegis). (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly for his recent appointments to the Harford County Board of Education (“Bob Cassilly’s nominees for Harford County Board of Education called ‘extremist’ by community leaders,” Feb. 7).

After several years of “extreme” policies, it is both comforting and refreshing to know that normalcy may now be in the forefront in our school system and for our children. Thank you, Bob.

— Paula Harman, Churchville

