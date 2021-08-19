Harford anti-mask demonstrators are grossly irresponsible | READER COMMENTARY

What is wrong with the demonstrators in Harford County? Do they want their children to die? Do they bother to read the news about the pandemic (”Harford school board dismisses unruly audience from meeting as parents rally against mask mandate,” Aug. 17)?
Pediatric intensive care units are filling up. Children are dying. If they send unmasked children to school in the face of the delta variant, all of those children will become ill, some of them for months on end. Some of the children of those demonstrators will suffer and die.
The pandemic is real. Those demonstrators are demonstrating indifference to the health — to the very lives — of their own children.
Henry Farkas, MD, MPH, Pikesville
