Harford anti-mask demonstrators are grossly irresponsible | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 19, 2021 5:00 PM
People leave the open meeting of Harford County Board of Education on August 16, 2021 after the meeting was stopped by "unruly conduct." Over 100 people gathered outside the school board to protest the mask mandate for everyone inside school buildings when in-person classes resume in the fall. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun).
What is wrong with the demonstrators in Harford County? Do they want their children to die? Do they bother to read the news about the pandemic (”Harford school board dismisses unruly audience from meeting as parents rally against mask mandate,” Aug. 17)?

Pediatric intensive care units are filling up. Children are dying. If they send unmasked children to school in the face of the delta variant, all of those children will become ill, some of them for months on end. Some of the children of those demonstrators will suffer and die.

The pandemic is real. Those demonstrators are demonstrating indifference to the health — to the very lives — of their own children.

Henry Farkas, MD, MPH, Pikesville

