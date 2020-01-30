I was born and raised in Harford. At 15, I took my first — and at 32, I took my last — opioid here. I’ve managed to stay clean for four years working a program of recovery in this county, but recovery is at the end of a long road. What are we doing to protect drug users along this road? How are we helping drug users access resources that can keep them safe, healthy, and alive? A dead drug user can’t recover. We must meet drug users where they are in their lives and say, “You are part of our community and we want you to live.” Compassion can combat the stigma that leads to isolation, shame and death.