Retracing John Smith’s historic sail 415 years later | READER COMMENTARY

The Chesapeake Bay’s land and waters carry stories from our past. Gazing upon the Bush River’s shores, we evoke Captain John Smith’s epic journey from 415 years past. On Aug. 8, 1608, Smith navigated the Bush River, delving deep into the Perryman Peninsula. This voyage transcended mere exploration; it bridged connections with previously unknown territories and inhabitants.

Together with 3P Protect Perryman Peninsula (3P), I warmly invite you to commemorate the 415th anniversary of this pivotal journey. It’s not just about reflecting on our history, but also drawing inspiration for a brighter, sustainable future. Become part of our unique celebration: a self-guided kayak excursion on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Retracing Smith’s route, we’ll journey from Gablers Shores to Flying Point and Otter Creek to Park Beach’s endpoint. Our destination? The historical marker on the Bush River conveniently nestled on the eastern banks just south of the Amtrak train bridge.

Here, at 6:30 p.m., readings and bell tolls will serve as heartfelt tributes to Smith’s groundbreaking endeavors, all the while emphasizing our commitment to the environment. Yet, our event does more than just recall Smith’s adventures. It propels us toward envisioning a more sustainable future. Smith’s accounts portrayed a thriving Chesapeake Bay. The current state of affairs paints a different picture. We’re not only paying homage to our roots but championing the cause of environmental justice.

Aligning with 3P’s mission, we grapple with a complex history riddled with exploitation and inequality. We’re dedicated to protecting and rejuvenating our surroundings. This occasion highlights how our past, present and imminent future are seamlessly intertwined. Honoring our past, we also celebrate our collective drive for conservation.

Smith charted unknown lands and today, we embark on our own explorations, aiming for harmony with nature and a sustainable tomorrow. In my role with 3P’s Historical Team, I’ve realized our dual objective: safeguarding our rich history and shaping its future. Our vision? A flourishing Perryman Peninsula.

Join us. Paddle through history, steering toward a horizon where our past is treasured, nature is held sacrosanct, and every individual is valued. Together, let’s pen stories that endure for countless generations. With the vigor of Smith’s shallop, we rise, hopeful and united, for a luminous future (”Van Hollen, Sarbanes introduce legislation to create Chesapeake National Recreation Area,” July 28).

For more details, visit: protectperryman.com.

— Tamie Wainwright, Aberdeen

