Harford’s senseless resistance to vaccination | READER COMMENTARY

Your article about vaccination resistance in Harford County is quite distressing (”‘Did you get your vaccine?’ Amid pockets of resistance, Harford County battles high COVID rate,” April 25). The article quotes Jerry Scarborough who lost his brother and sister-in-law to COVID-19 in March. He still thinks it’s riskier to get vaccinated than to get COVID-19. And he’s 67 years old, a high risk age.
Mr. Scarborough needs to realize that his expectation that if he gets COVID-19, he will just “ride it out” is magical thinking. He may not die, but he may become a COVID-19 long hauler and suffer severe debilitating illness for months or years on end. The chances of that are way higher than the chance that he will die of the vaccine.
As far as political affiliation is concerned, he has a responsibility to his political party to survive this pandemic so that he can vote in the next few elections. Despite what the Republicans say, dead people are hardly ever allowed to vote.
The best way to make sure your vote is counted is to be alive when the elections come around. And the best way increase your odds of staying alive is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
