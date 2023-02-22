Bob Cassilly is an ‘honorable public servant’ | READER COMMENTARY

Although I share Dan Rodricks’ basic position that Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly’s appointment of his disbarred lawyer brother Joe to a Harford County ethics board did not look or feel right, I felt I had to write to share another side of the story (”Joe Cassilly withdraws name from Harford County ethics board consideration,” Feb. 15).
A few years back, I was invited to address the Maryland Senate by then-Sen. Bob Cassilly. I did not know him personally before, and my interactions with him during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings were quite limited, but I came away impressed by his graciousness and intellect. I was invited to speak, two years in a row, on behalf of legislation he was sponsoring to assist employers willing to hire ex-offenders. My organization at that time had worked with over 300 ex-offenders on workforce issues, mostly in impoverished East Baltimore.
Senator Cassilly was not an obvious political choice to lead such a charge in Maryland, but he was very sincere and committed in his efforts to help ex-offenders seeking work and the employers willing to change lives through employment. I came away believing he is an honorable public servant not afraid to work outside his box to find solutions. I hope the good citizens of Harford County take his overall track into consideration as they evaluate this recent event.
— William B. Simpson, Ellicott City
The writer is CEO of Open Door America.
