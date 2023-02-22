Bob Cassilly is an ‘honorable public servant’ | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly shares a laugh with Ed Grimmel of Jarrettsville as they and others gather for the Cassilly election watch party at Independent Brewing Company in Bel Air on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Matt Button/The Aegis) (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Although I share Dan Rodricks’ basic position that Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly’s appointment of his disbarred lawyer brother Joe to a Harford County ethics board did not look or feel right, I felt I had to write to share another side of the story (”Joe Cassilly withdraws name from Harford County ethics board consideration,” Feb. 15).

A few years back, I was invited to address the Maryland Senate by then-Sen. Bob Cassilly. I did not know him personally before, and my interactions with him during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings were quite limited, but I came away impressed by his graciousness and intellect. I was invited to speak, two years in a row, on behalf of legislation he was sponsoring to assist employers willing to hire ex-offenders. My organization at that time had worked with over 300 ex-offenders on workforce issues, mostly in impoverished East Baltimore.

Advertisement

Senator Cassilly was not an obvious political choice to lead such a charge in Maryland, but he was very sincere and committed in his efforts to help ex-offenders seeking work and the employers willing to change lives through employment. I came away believing he is an honorable public servant not afraid to work outside his box to find solutions. I hope the good citizens of Harford County take his overall track into consideration as they evaluate this recent event.

— William B. Simpson, Ellicott City

Advertisement

The writer is CEO of Open Door America.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.